Evansville’s ‘Fireworks on the Ohio’ cancelled for 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has announced the cancellation of 2020 July Fourth fireworks display due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We have a few concerns about continuing with the event,” said Josh Armstrong, EID President. “First, the last two-plus months has impacted many of our potential sponsors: we need to be sensitive in asking for major financial commitments for the event. Also, the event could only proceed if ongoing ‘gating’ requirements are met, and we are unable to predict the future rates of infection of COVID-19. And as importantly, we are concerned about the safety of attendees, first responders, exhibitors, volunteers, and our team in an environment where social distancing would be impossible to manage.”
The annual event is entirely funded by corporate sponsorships and estimates of number of attendees range from 25,000 to 35,000 annually. “This is our largest event of the year; we are disappointed, but the health and safety of our community and respecting our sponsors are our priorities in reaching this difficult decision.” Armstrong added.
The 2021 Fireworks on the Ohio is scheduled for Sunday, July 4, 2021.
