Evansville zoning board proposes to build new assisted living facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new assisted living facility could soon be coming to the city.
According to the Board of Zoning Appeals agenda for May 21, Cardea, LLC is proposing to build a new three-story, 123-unit facility in Evansville.
The newly proposed facility might end up at the Crawford Door Sales building across from Bosse Field and Garvin Park. The complex is estimated be more than 54,000 square feet.
The board will vote on the rezoning application on May 21.
