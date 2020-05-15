Early voting in Vanderburgh Co. starts May 26

VANDERBURG CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting in Vanderburgh county will start on Tuesday, May 26, according to the Vanderburgh Co. clerk.
Although the Civic Center will still be closed to the general public on May 26, voters will be allowed in the building for voting purposes only and will start at 8 a.m. that day.
Access will be limited to a voting location on the first floor near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard entrance rather than in the election office on the second floor like in previous elections.
Here is a complete list of early voting locations.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.