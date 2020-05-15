DeAndre Williams announces his transfer to Memphis

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Friday night via Instagram Live, former UE standout DeAndre Williams announced his plans to transfer to the University of Memphis.
Williams, who spent 1 season with the Purple Aces, entered the transfer portal back in April.
The 6′9″ sophomore forward averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 2.7 assists per game this past season.
Williams is said to be applying for the transfer waiver that would make him immediately eligible to play for the Tigers.
At Memphis, Williams is set to play under Head Coach and former NBA star, Penny Hardaway.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.