Deaconess warns parents of missing child vaccinations due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, many people are hesitant about going out in public again.
Doctors at Deaconess Hospital even say that some parents are hesitant about taking their children out of the house to get vaccinated.
Becky Schlachter’s two kids are both in elementary school.
“My kids are vaccinated," Schlachter said. "I’m going to continue to get them vaccinate, and I want them around kids that are vaccinated as well.”
But doctors say some parents are hesitant on getting their children vaccinated out of the fear of contracting COVID-19 at a medical facility.
“There is a hesitation of parents, patients themselves, anybody coming into the hospitals during this COVID time,” Dr. Manike Bahteja said.
Dr. Bahteja at Deaconess wants to reassure parents that medical practitioners are taking safety seriously for all who come into the hospital, not just those who may have COVID-19. She says by not vaccinating your children, there are far more risks of contracting and spreading easily preventable diseases.
“They will see grandparents, they will see adults at home, siblings, daycares, etc. So you really have to make an effort and just know that as a health system, there are safe measures that are put into place," Dr. Bahteja said.
“You can’t discredit the love of a parent for a child," Schlachter said. “So all the worries are valid, but we just have to remember that keeping them safe is also getting them vaccinated. So that is the most important.”
