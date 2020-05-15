DCPS holds bike helmet giveaway for local students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Local students received more than just food during their weekly food pickup on Friday afternoon.
Families who were picking up their last meals from Daviess County Public Schools through the district’s food pickup program also received free bicycle helmets.
Owensboro Health donated over 250 helmets to help go with the meals.
A few lucky students also received a free bicycle.
Educators from the school district say it’s great to bring some joy to their students.
“Just an overwhelming feeling to see our kids, and to know that they don’t expect things and to give them that gift,” Meadow Lands Elementary School Principal Kevin Lowe said. “Just to know that they’re going to be safe, and that we have a great community here in Owensboro and surrounding counties that make sure that our children are put first.”
DCPS will kick off its summer feeding programs next week. The school district plans to hand out thousands of meals to children every week.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.