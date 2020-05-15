COVID-19 testing site coming to Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new COVID-19 testing site will be set up next week in Ohio County.
Officials with the Green Rivier District Health Department say Kroger will be providing testing at the county fairgrounds from Tuesday to Thursday.
Curbside testing will also be available at the clinic sites in McLean and Webster Counties on Tuesday.
Officials say they’ll also provide testing from their mobile unit in Fordsville in Ohio County on Tuesday.
