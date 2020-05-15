Brescia University returning to campus part time Monday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Brescia University officials say employees will return to campus in a limited capacity beginning May 18.
They say employees are still able to work from home and are strongly encouraged to still conduct academic and business meetings using a virtual platform.
Vice Presidents are staggering work schedules for their department employees to ensure that each building operates under a 50 percent capacity at any given time.
Officials say Brescia University has been following all policies set in place by Governor Andy Beshear.
In adhering to the Governor’s policies, commencement was held virtually on May 3rd, with plans to have an in person commencement in December.
Visitors to campus will still be limited, but prospective students will be able to tour campus virtually with Admissions Counselors.
Officials say the Brescia University reopening process will involve three phases.
Phase 1 consists of starting to slowly bring employees back to campus and ensuring that all regulations are in place from health screening and temperature checks to signage indicating best practices and physical distancing, to creating temporary policies deemed necessary by the impact of COVID-19.
The goal of Phase 2 will be to get the University back to being fully operational.
Phase 3 will largely focus on preparation to ensure the safety of returning students.
Dr. Lauren McCray, Chief of Staff, said “As is the case for most businesses, the amount of moving pieces are an obstacle. Planning for every scenario is ideal but infinite. We have to do our due diligence, keep the safety of our employees, students, and community in the forefront of our hearts and minds to help guide our decision-making. From there, educating students safely will be the goal of Brescia University in the Fall.”
