Authorities: Police standoff ongoing in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities have responded to a domestic situation in the 700 block of Rudy Alley, according to Owensboro Police Officer Andrew Boggess.
Dispatch had confirmed that a standoff involving authorities was happening at a residence in Owensboro.
Officer Boggess said when authorities arrived on the scene, they found the woman who called 911 outside the residence. Police say she told officers that a man inside the home had pointed a firearm at her during an argument.
Authorities say the man is refusing to come outside and has barricaded himself inside the residence.
Officers are still on scene right now.
We will update this story as soon as we learn more information.
