WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 update
IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily update. (Source: WFIE)
May 14, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 2:22 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Prizker and his team is scheduled to give their daily coronavirus update at 2:30 CST on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his team announced 1,677 new COVID-19 cases.

Officials say this is the largest one-day increase in total positive cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 84,698 cases.

Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties.

  • Wayne Co. - 8 cases
  • White Co. - 2 cases
  • Edwards Co. -2 cases
  • Wabash Co. - 1 case

