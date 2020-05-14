WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Prizker and his team is scheduled to give their daily coronavirus update at 2:30 CST on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his team announced 1,677 new COVID-19 cases.
Officials say this is the largest one-day increase in total positive cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 84,698 cases.
Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties.
- Wayne Co. - 8 cases
- White Co. - 2 cases
- Edwards Co. -2 cases
- Wabash Co. - 1 case
