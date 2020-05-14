Warmer with scattered storms through Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and 80s arrived as forecast on Thursday. A weakening cold front will push toward the Tri-State early Friday morning. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible. After a lull in the showers by mid-morning, more scattered storms will likely pop up in maximum heating in the afternoon. High on Friday will reach the middle 70s. The unsettled pattern will linger over the weekend with scattered showers and storms appearing from time to time...mainly in the afternoon/early evening hours. Highs over the weekend will climb into the upper 70s. A cold front clears the Tri-State on Monday, ending rain chances but lowering temps into the lower 70s for the first half of next week.