Unique illness in children could be caused by COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials around the country are learning about an illness in children that may be associated with COVID-19.
It's called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or PMIS.
Local health officials say there still have not been any documented cases of PMIS in our region, but still there is a lot to learn.
"Maybe somebody had symptoms of COVID-19, or they didn't have symptoms but tested positive. After about one to six weeks, these symptoms are coming up in pediatric populations," said Dr. Manika Bhateja with Deaconess Pediatric Urgent Care
Dr. Bahteja says symptoms of PMIS are similiar to normal childhood illnesses; fever, vomiting, diarrhea, cracked lips, and swollen lymphnodes, among others.
It's been seen in infants, all the way up to those 18 years old.
Dr. Botesia says it presents much like Kawasaki disease, but is still incredibly rare.
However, many of the cases seen around the country have landed children in the ICU, so it is important to monitor any symptoms your child may be having.
“The child will look sick. It will not be the happy child who is sitting there and also has a fever with an ear infection for example, or another happy child that just has a viral illness,” said Dr. Manika.
