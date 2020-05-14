Tri-State nurse returns home after fighting on COVID-19 front lines in NYC

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A local woman who is a nurse at Deaconess Hospital recently returned from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.
Nona Patton heard about the drastic need for nurses in New York, so without hesitation, she stepped up to the plate.
“I knew New York was really struggling, so I talked to my boss and she was like, ‘Go for it,’" Patton said. "Talk to (Human Resources). See if you can get a leave.”
On April 12, Patton packed her bags and headed to the Big Apple to fight against COVID-19.
“Where I was assigned was a makeshift hospital," Patton said. “It’s one that we literally made from the first patient.”
She confesses the 12-hour days were long, and the emotions were too much to bear at times.
“You know, we had patients that weren’t doing so well," Patton said. "We just had to communicate that with the family. Let them know we are doing everything that we could. It’s a situation that I wished no one had to go through.”
Patton said her team would care for more than 40 confirmed COVID-19 patients every day. Sometimes, she was the only communication between those patients and their families in those final moments.
“If they didn’t have a cell phone at their bedside, they couldn’t even get to the phone to talk to their family," Patton said. “We had to be the middleman. We had to communicate with the families every day and relay the messages of they said, ‘They love you so much and they miss you.’”
Patton told 14 News that she always wanted to be a flight nurse, handling some of the toughest cases that needed to be airlifted from crash scenes. So Patton said this was her opportunity to help during a worldwide crisis, since helping is all she has ever wanted to do.
