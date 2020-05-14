Traffic Alert: SR 162 closing near Ferdinand

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing State Road 162 near Ferdinand for a road closure for a pipe replacement project.
Officials say it will begin on or around Monday, May 26.
The road will be closed between County Road 700 South and C.R. 815 South to excavate and replace a drainage pipe.
Officials say the road will be completely closed to through traffic with detours marked at S.R. 264 and S.R. 64.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure but all traffic should use the official detour following I-64, U.S. 231 and S.R. 64.
Work is expected to last until the end of May depending upon weather conditions.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
