Expansion of outdoor seating approved in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro will expand outdoor seating for restaurants reopening soon to in-person traffic.
That announcement came Thursday from city officials who’ve been exploring options to help downtown restaurant owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting May 22nd, state guidelines will allow indoor seating at 33 percent capacity, but outdoor seating is unlimited.
City officials say they’re waiving fees for encroachment permits so restaurants can expand seating areas onto sidewalks.
