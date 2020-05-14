New COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Dubois Counties, state deaths up by 26

Indiana COVID-19 (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | May 14, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 10:54 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.

It now shows 26,053 total positive cases and 1,508 deaths. ,

That’s up from Wednesday’s total of 25,473 total positive cases and 1,482 deaths

Officials in Dubois County say the have three more positive cases, bringing their total to 69. They say 29 people have recovered.

The local Warrick County map shows four new cases since Wednesday, and the state map shows one more case in Vanderburgh County.

[Indiana Coronavirus Website]

Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 195 cases, 2 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 144 cases, 22 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 69 cases, 2 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 21 cases
  • Posey Co. -16 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 8 cases
  • Spencer Co. - 7 cases, 1 death
  • Pike Co. - 3 cases

