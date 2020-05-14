More victims come forward accusing Evansville man of child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say three more underage victims have come forward accusing 20-year-old Samuel Stark of child molestation and sexual misconduct.
Stark was originally arrested on March 21 after police say he admitted to committing sex acts on a 12-year-old girl.
Officers say on March 14 Stark paid for an Uber to bring the girl over to his apartment. Police say he admitted to performing sex acts and knew she was underage.
According to police records, another victim came forward saying Stark began having sex with her in October of 2017 when the victim was 13, and Stark was 18.
During a police interview, police say Stark admitted knowing that the victim was only 13 when they met and started having sex.
When the was victim interviewed at Holly’s House, she told investigators that she got pregnant and Stark was her only sexual partner. The victim said she later had a miscarriage.
Police say during their investigation into Stark, they came across child pornography videos on his phone and interviewed Stark about it on May 8.
During that interview, police say Stark admitted that he knew the victim was only 15 and said he performed sex acts on her. Police say Stark told them this happened from November 2019 to March 2020.
Police say during a recent child molestation investigation against Stark, officers were told by his roommate that Stark had sex with a girl multiple times who was under the age. The roommate went on to tell officers that he believed the victim was 11 or 12-years-old.
The victim was interviewed by DCS and told the case manager she started dating Stark just before she turned 12 and said they had sex several times from 2016 to 2019.
Police say Stark admitted during an interview he had sex with her after he turned 18. The police report states that during the year Stark was 18, the victim would have turned 13.
Stark remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing several counts of child molestation and sexual misconduct.
