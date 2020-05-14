MasterBrand Cabinets eliminating some of its office positions across U.S., Canada

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - MasterBrand Cabinets announced on Wednesday that they are eliminating 6 percent of their office positions across the U.S. and Canada.
MasterBrand officials say this is due to transitioning to a new, more agile organizational structure.
They say the changes will position the company for growth for coming out of the COVID-19 crisis and for the long term.
“I am confident that as we transition to our new organizational structure and work through the immediate economic challenges we face, we will come out stronger than ever, ready to capture the next phase of our growth,” said Dave Banyard, president of MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc.
