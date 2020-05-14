Local private schools expect parents to pay child’s tuition despite COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has disrupted the end of the year for school systems across the Tri-State area.
Some private school parents are questioning if they should pay the full price of their child’s private school tuition, but others think it’s still necessary.
“It’s really a challenge when we think about the fact that there might be a chance that the school may not continue to stay open," Kay Mccandless, a guardian of three children at Bethel Christian School said. “The school relies on tuition. It doesn’t rely on government funding, so when parents don’t pay their tuition because their kids are home schooling because of the pandemic, it really causes a shortfall."
Martin Alden, the principal at Bethel Christian School in Princeton, says the tuition is still expected to be paid because the costs are being allocated the same way.
“Some parents don’t understand," Alden said. “I’ve had several teachers that have probably put in actually more time than what they would have in the classroom. This has been new for all of us. This has been kind of difficult. There’s been a lot of reaching out to moms and dads, and checking on students. Students have been allowed to call the teachers, sometimes in the evenings and even on the weekends at times."
Teachers who also have children attending Bethel Christian School say it’s a challenge to not be able to physically interact with their students, especially with their own kids at home.
“Tuition is very important because it keeps us being able to do what we need to do from home," Hannah Garrett, a teacher and parent at Bethel Christian School said. “And I know for me personally, I think I’m working harder than I was before and spending far more hours than I even was at the school. I’m calling parents, we’re texting, we’re face-timing, every day with the kids that need help. We do our virtual classes about two times a day. I’m doing one - every morning we do a review, and then in the evening we do something fun and have a recess together."
Other private school systems like the Catholic Diocese of Evansville say administrators are willing to work with parents if they’re struggling to pay tuition during the pandemic.
“We are there to help them, we are there to assist them," Dr. Daryl Hagan, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Evansville said. “And for each school that might look a little differently, but Indiana is a school choice state, and parents are very proud and have the opportunity to participate in the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program, as well as an (Scholarship Granting Organization) program. And we also have - some schools are fortunate enough to have endowments, which go to families who are struggling with their tuition, so there are numerous ways we can assist families, and we just encourage them to reach out and call their principal."
