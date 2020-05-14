Local private schools expect parents to pay child’s tuition despite COVID-19 pandemic

“We are there to help them, we are there to assist them," Dr. Daryl Hagan, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Evansville said. “And for each school that might look a little differently, but Indiana is a school choice state, and parents are very proud and have the opportunity to participate in the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program, as well as an (Scholarship Granting Organization) program. And we also have - some schools are fortunate enough to have endowments, which go to families who are struggling with their tuition, so there are numerous ways we can assist families, and we just encourage them to reach out and call their principal."