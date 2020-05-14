Kentucky leaders call for expanded federal investigation into beef prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across Kentucky, some stores still have limits on how much meat people can buy. Some cuts of beef have been harder to get and shoppers might find themselves paying more money.
A lot of that is likely due to the economics of the pandemic, but a growing number of lawmakers and state governments want to make sure you're not being taking advantage of, at the checkout line.
Kentucky leaders are calling for an expanded federal investigation into the price of beef. The USDA has been looking into this for some time, but a renewed interest has grown out of the pandemic.
Consumers may have noticed increased prices at the grocery store, but might not be aware that meat processors are paying lower prices to buy cattle from producers. So, why should you pay more at the grocery store, while they pay less?
"Every time you get into these situations, people always ask questions," Dave Maples, an executive with the Kentucky Cattlemen's Association, said.
According to Maples, a good part of why you're paying more and Kentucky ranchers are getting less is because there's bottleneck at processing plants. Maples said processing is down about 32 percent, which means less meat on the market and, consequently, higher prices.
But the Cattlemen's Association has joined a growing number of groups across the country that want to make sure that's not happening illegally.
"We have, along with our legislative bodies, senators and congressman, as well as our commissioner, have asked the USDA as well as the Department of Justice to look into these situations," Maples said.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles wrote a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Purdue asking for continued vigilance on beef prices.
"It's important, during this time, to make sure there's no funny business going on," Quarles said, in a video posted to Facebook about the topic.
Maples said the concern is collusion, or price fixing, in the highly consolidated meat processing industry, which he said is predominantly run by four large companies.
Maples adds the pain of low prices would be more likely felt in the fall for Kentucky producers, but, when it comes to higher prices at the grocery store, artificial or not, it's ultimately shoppers who foot the bill.
"The biggest thing is, we've got to get food to the American consumer," Maples said. "We do a good job of getting food to them, but we just need to make sure everything is on the up and up all the way through the supply chain."
Maples added the supply chain is healthy. He said there are still a lot of cattle across the country and in Kentucky.
Both Maples and Quarles said Kentucky should consider increasing the number of new major meat processors in the state and beefing up production at the small ones that already exist.
