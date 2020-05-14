Jasper Parks & Recreation Department Covid-19 Plan

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Parks and Recreation department unveiled its summer plan today - which will look a little different this summer due to COVID-19.
The Jasper municipal swimming pool opened in 1956, and today, parks department workers prepped the landmark pool for next weekend’s opening day.
Jasper parks and recreation department director, Ken Buck says, “we had a park board meeting Tuesday and the board - we went over everything in our pro park system, and there have been some comments both ways on that and a lot of them people thankful that we are gonna try to open our pools.”
Parks board members heard the details of an extensive plan regarding how certain facilities will re-open in the near future, and how some activities will be modified or canceled during the warmer months. Jasper’s pool is set to open May 24th, at half capacity, meaning only 300 guests will be permitted in the facility at one time, until it can fully open, July 4.
Buck says, “We’re definitely gonna open up with everybody wearing masks, but when the lifeguards are on the stand, they won’t be required to wear one. Everyone else will. When they get in the pool, they do not have to have a mask on. we’re putting plexiglass screens up at the concession stands and ticket booth. we’re gonna have chairs set up around the deck area, and they’ll be the proper social distance. our big concern is to make sure we have all our furniture all sanitized which we will, and well have sanitization spray periodically throughout the day. All the guards and staff when they come in will be given a temperature checks.”
But, what happens if coronavirus cases surge upwards in Dubois County and around the state?
Buck says, “We’ve been on numerous roundtables around the state and thru Indiana park & recreation association and some pools are closing but a lot are gonna be open. things work out, we’ll continue open but if something’s wrong, we may have to close it.”
As for other parks programs: Buffalo trace golf course is open for play. Playgrounds and park equipment will re-open May 24th. City sports leagues begin June 14. However, the department’s scheduled summer camps and programs will be cancelled.
