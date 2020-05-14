Jasper Parks & Recreation Department Covid-19 Plan

Buck says, “We’re definitely gonna open up with everybody wearing masks, but when the lifeguards are on the stand, they won’t be required to wear one. Everyone else will. When they get in the pool, they do not have to have a mask on. we’re putting plexiglass screens up at the concession stands and ticket booth. we’re gonna have chairs set up around the deck area, and they’ll be the proper social distance. our big concern is to make sure we have all our furniture all sanitized which we will, and well have sanitization spray periodically throughout the day. All the guards and staff when they come in will be given a temperature checks.”