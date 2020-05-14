Henderson Co. High School to hold senior drive for 2020 graduates

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County High School is hosting a senior drive for its 2020 graduates Thursday.
According to the Henderson County High School Facebook Page, seniors can put on their cap and gown and tune their car radio to WSON 860AM or 96.5 FM for senior walk music and shout outs.
The drive starts at 6 p.m. where the senior class can meet other graduates at their different elementary schools for a drive through campus.
The next stop is a drive-through campus at either Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School, South Middle School or North Middle School.
The last stop will be at Henderson County High school where seniors can drive through campus to see their teachers.
Afterward, the class of 2020 can proceed to the stadium parking lot to pick up cords.
