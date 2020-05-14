Harmonie State Park restrictions lifted

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some restrictions at New Harmonie State Park in Posey County have been lifted.
Guests can access restrooms, mountain bike and use horse trails, but overnight camping is expected to reopen May 24.
Park Ranger Joseph Compton just asks that visitors practice social distancing.
We talked to one mom enjoying the nice weather as her kids burn off some energy.
"It's really nice for my kids to have a place and still be able to come here and hike and enjoy the weather and get a new change of scenery so were not staying inside or in the backyard all the time," said Melissa Matsel.
Harmonie State Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
