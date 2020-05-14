Gun fired during Owensboro fight

Gun fired during Owensboro fight
(Source: Lyman, Jill)
May 14, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 12:19 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a fight that sent one man to the hospital.

They say it happened Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.

While officers were at the scene, they say the victim, 24-year-old D’Andre Mitchell, showed up at the hospital.

Police say he had been hit in the face with a blunt object during the fight.

Officers say there was evidence a gun had been fired at the home, but no one was hit.

Anyone with information should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Police say this is not the first time Mitchell has been hurt. In April 2019, he was shot.

[Owensboro shooting victim identified; Search for suspect continues]

Police say there have been no arrests in that case.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.