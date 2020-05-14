Green River District reporting 14 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Green River District Health Department officials are reporting that 14 more people in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are three new cases in Daviess County, two new cases in Henderson County, eight more cases in Ohio County and one more in Webster County.
District health officials say that of the 551 confirmed cases in the district, 371 people have recovered.
Hopkins County Health Department website shows no new cases or deaths.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, 22 residents at the Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Hopkins County have died from COVID-19 complications. They have a total of 61 residents and 21 employees who have tested positive for the virus at the facility.
Two residents from Henderson Nursing and Rehab have died from the virus. There are 17 positive residents there along with eight positive staff members.
Three residents at Daviess County’s Owensboro Center have tested positive along with 2 employees.
In Ohio County, Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab has one positive resident and one positive staff member.
Here are case numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 472 cases, 6 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 277 cases, 4 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 216 cases 27 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 118 cases
- Henderson Co. - 89 cases, 3 deaths
- Webster Co. - 32 cases
- McLean Co. - 20 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (284 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (35 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (95 positive employees)
