Goodwill sites accepting donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You may start to see a lot more Goodwill trailers out in the Evansville area.
Right now donations are still being accepted in some Goodwill stores, while others are only allowing donations through their mobile centers.
We spoke with one woman who says she’s been waiting for a mobile site to come near her home for a while.
“Because of the virus I’ve been cleaning out closets, and I’ve been waiting for Goodwill to bring a truck back out here so I could clean out my garage," said Paullette Baum. "It can be used by somebody, and why not donate it? Let somebody else get it. Somebody’s trash is somebody’s treasure.”
You can find Goodwill donation sites here.
