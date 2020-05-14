Evansville’s Salvation Army receives 11 pallets of food

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 11 pallets of food were unloaded into the Salvation Army in Evansville Wednesday.
The delivery came from Indianapolis, where 10,000 boxes of food were packed before heading off to several locations throughout the state.
We spoke with Major Mark Turner, who says they are seeing a number of people that have never used the Salvation Army’s services before, and it helps them fulfill their basic needs.
“People don’t have the very basics for living, and they are wondering how they are going to feed their children and take care of their family,” Major Turner said.
He says the Salvation Army doesn’t want anybody in the community to go hungry.
If you’re in need of their assistance, you can visit them at their North Fulton location.
