Dubois Co. Community Corrections on lockdown after work-release participant tests positive

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Community Center is on lockdown after a participant in work release tested positive for COVID-19.
Corrections Center Director Megan Durlauf tells us a strike team is expected to arrive at the facility Thursday with test kits.
Durlauf says all work release participants and employees who have had close contact with those participants will be tested.
She says they’re working with the courts, the prosecutor’s office, the EMA and health officials on this.
“None of our participants are able to leave except for medical emergency," Durlauf said. "And right now, we’re just working to contain the spread of the virus, so it doesn’t spread outside in the community.”
Once the test results come back, they’ll be able to determine how to proceed.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.