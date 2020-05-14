Deputies: Man arrested after weed eater attack

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One neighbor has been arrested, and another has been cited after an argument that deputies say involved a weed eater attack.
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say there were called to 8010 Spry Road late Thursday morning to investigate a report that a man had been assaulted with a weed eater.
They say the victim, Russell Roth told them his neighbor, Gail Kammerer III, had been weed eating a ditch on the opposite side of the roadway.
He said he didn’t like the fact that the grass clippings were landing in the street.
Deputies say Roth admitted that he drove his riding mower into the street and then began blowing the grass clippings back towards Russell’s property.
They say Kammerer claimed Roth deliberately blew the grass clippings on him, which prompted him to attack Roth with his weed eater.
Deputies say Roth, who had his shirt off at the time of the attack, had several lacerations to his back, but he refused medical treatment.
Gail was arrested for Battery, and Roth was issued a citation for Provocation as a Class C Infraction.
