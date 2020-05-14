Demo finally getting underway on Gabe’s Tower

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State landmark is getting closer to being demolished.
Gabe's Tower in Owensboro is in the process of being torn down.
The city picked the company who will demolish the building back in February.
Workers recently began tearing down panels off the exterior of the building, and that process should take a couple of weeks.
Once that is complete, they will use a wrecking ball to tear down the upper levels of the tower.
Contractors will then use a ultra high reach excavator to demolish what’s left of the building.
"Always seen it here. It's a little bit before my time as far as actually when the tower was in it's prime. It was kind of an iconic building in it's time," said Owensboro City Engineer Kevin Collignon.
Demolition begins in late June, and should finish sometime in September.
