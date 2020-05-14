Colleges, universities pending decisions on resuming in-person classes for 2020 fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school seniors with college plans could be wondering if they will be attending classes in person this upcoming fall.
Several colleges and universities throughout the Tri-State have yet to make decisions on if they will host in-person courses during the 2020 fall semester.
Administrators at the University of Southern Indiana, University of Evansville and Kentucky Wesleyan College have not made announcements in regard to their plans for the fall semester.
Brescia University officials did not respond to our request for comment.
Maddie Hall, a graduating senior at Reitz High School who’s attending USI in the fall, says she’s nervous on not knowing what the future holds.
“One, I get a little bit nervous for new settings and everything," Hall said. "Just the new area, new aspect makes me a little nervous. So I’d like to be able to mentally prepare, just a little bit before they’re having classes on campus, instead of online like the week before.”
At USI, remote online work is supposed to end for employees on Friday.
University officials said the USI Coronavirus Task Force will give an update Friday on a safe return to campus.
