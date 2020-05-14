Central City tops national COVID-19 surge list

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Surges in COVID-19 cases have landed a Tri-State city in a new national report.
Central City in Muhlenberg County now tops the list of areas nationwide in recorded surges over a seven-day period compared to the previous week. This information is based on a report by the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.
"I was kind of shocked, but then again, I wasn’t because of the reports that kept coming out of Green River,” resident Vanessa Sigers said.
The Green River Correctional Complex played a pivotal role in those numbers, where officials confirm hundreds of prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19.
"That’s to be expected in such a crowded facility,” another resident Hunter Robinson stated.
According to the task force’s report, the prison has fueled a 650% increase in coronavirus infections.
14 News reached out to the Muhlenberg County Health Department. A nursing supervisor said more than 1,000 people have been tested over a three-day period and the recently rolling in results contributed to this sudden spike.
She added that not all results are back yet. Some cases are still pending.
"That’s scary because you don’t know who is infected,” Sigers said.
Other hot spots include Nashville, Tennessee; Amarillo, Texas; and Des Moines, Iowa, whose state government never issued a stay-at-home order.
14 News has submitted questions about this topic to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
