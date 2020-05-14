Breezy and warmer today, scattered rain through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some light rain and fog are both possible early this morning, but that should all taper off by around 7AM. The rest of the day will most likely be dry with a very slight chance of a stray shower.
Today will be breezy and significantly warmer. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph possible.
The winds will become less gusty once the sun sets, but will remain out of the south-southwest around 10 to 12 mph through most of the night. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60s by Friday morning.
An unsettled weather pattern takes over Friday and continues through the weekend. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, we are not talking about a total washout as the rain will be scattered, and there may even be a few brief peeks of sunshine. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but periods of heavy rain may cause some localized flooding issues.
Despite the rain, temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s throughout the weekend.
A cold front will swing through our region Sunday. As that pushes off to the east, it will take most of the rain with it and usher in drier, cooler weather for next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Monday, lower 70s Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday.
