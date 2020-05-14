Beshear appoints new Kentucky corrections commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WFIE) - A 36-year veteran of Kentucky’s corrections department has been promoted as its next commissioner.
Cookie Crews assumes the job at a time when the state is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak at a prison.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced her appointment Wednesday.
Crews started her career as a correctional officer in 1984. She served as warden at four prisons before heading the agency’s Health Services Division for the past eight years.
Crews assumes the commissioner’s role as the state tries to extinguish a COVID-19 outbreak at the Green River Correctional Complex. The virus has spread to several hundred inmates and staff.
