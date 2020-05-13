Wayne Co. reports 5 new COVID-19 case, county total sits at 8

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Wayne County officials are reporting that five new people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Clark Griffith, the administrator for the Wayne County Health Department, says four of those new patients are linked to the same long-term care facility.
Those confirmed cases include one female in her 70s, one male in his 70s, and two men in their 60s. There’s also a female in her 30s who is not associated with the facility who tested positive.
We’re told they are all in isolation.
The total in Wayne County now stands at 8.
Edwards County officials also confirm their first pair of cases.
We’re told both patients are in isolation at home, and officials are working on contact tracing.
Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties.
- White Co. - 2 cases
- Wayne Co. - 8 cases
- Wabash Co. - 1 case
- Edwards Co. -2 cases
