Warrick Co. health officials working to open additional COVID-19 testing site

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Despite expanded COVID-19 testing throughout the state, plenty of people are still waiting on opportunities to get tested.
The Warrick County Health Department hoped to open an Optum testing site this week, but some of the potential locations fell through.
“The biggest thing is putting the burden on whoever is supplying the site," Warrick County Health Administrator Aaron Franz said. “What we found out is that they have to provide the clean up after every day’s usage, and that’s a difficult hurdle to overcome if somebody doesn’t have that in their budget because they are basically going to let us use something that they are not using right now.”
Franz has reached out to the Indiana State Department of Health, and is awaiting further direction on their next step to bring a testing site to Warrick County.
“Our preference would be to put it in Ohio Township, down in the Newburgh area," Franz said. “That’s where the bulk of our population in Warrick County is, and so just ease-wise, I think it would be better to be there."
In the meantime, Franz says they will be building a stronger rapport, and offering resources to all nine of the county’s nursing facilities. He says the state usually oversees long-term care locations, but they need local support as well.
“They’re upset, they’re scared, they’re tired and they just keep working, and I think that’s something we need to remember - how good of a job these people are doing," Franz said.
