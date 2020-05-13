Traffic Alert: Area near St. Joe to close for 3 months

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The area near the landfill on North St. Joseph Avenue will be closed for three months starting in June.
Attorney Michael Schopmeyer spoke to Vanderburgh County Commissioners about the project this week.
That closure is currently set to begin on June 15 and last until September as crews move soil from the west side of the road to the east side of the road. This is all to extend the life of the landfill.
The commissioners were unanimous in their approval of the project.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.