Three UE programs earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards

UE women’s golf was recognized for the 11th time in 15 years of the APR program, the most for any Evansville team. Led by head coach Jim Hamilton, the women’s golf squad has received APR accolades each year since the 2008-09 season. For the first time, the Aces men’s swimming and diving squad was recognized. It marks just the sixth time an Evansville men’s team picked up the recognition and is the first since the men’s cross country program earned the honor in 2009-10.