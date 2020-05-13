Three UE programs earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Three University of Evansville athletic programs have earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for their academic performances in an announcement by the NCAA. The Purple Aces programs earning recognition were men’s swimming and diving, women’s golf and women’s track and field. The awards are for APR performances during the 2018-19 school year.
UE women’s golf was recognized for the 11th time in 15 years of the APR program, the most for any Evansville team. Led by head coach Jim Hamilton, the women’s golf squad has received APR accolades each year since the 2008-09 season. For the first time, the Aces men’s swimming and diving squad was recognized. It marks just the sixth time an Evansville men’s team picked up the recognition and is the first since the men’s cross country program earned the honor in 2009-10.
In its first year being eligible for an NCAA Public Recognition Award, the women’s track and field team received the honor. After the 2016 announcement of the program being restarted, the Aces track and field program officially started competition in January of 2018.
The NCAA recognized nearly 1,400 Division I programs from 326 schools for academic excellence after they scored in the top 10% of their sports in the most recent Academic Progress Rate Results. The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams. It measures eligibility, graduation and retention.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.