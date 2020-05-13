IN Supreme Court is asked to rule on replacing state’s attorney general

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Holcomb wants the state Supreme Court to tell him whether or not state Attorney General Curtis Hill will lose his office.
This request comes after the court suspended Hill’s license for 30 days following claims from Four legislative staffers who say that the Attorney General groped them at a party.
Governor Holcomb says the state law requires that the attorney general be licensed to practice law in Indiana in order to hold the office.
The law doesn’t say if a person can continue to hold the office if their license is suspended.
