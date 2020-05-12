80’s return, showers & storms through Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday’s cloudy and wet weather will be swept away by a warm front by Thursday. Partly sunny, breezy and much warmer on Thursday with highs climbing to near 80. Showers and storms possible late Thursday night and early Friday as lows only sink into the upper 50s. Showers and storms likely on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. No widespread severe weather expected. Sunny and pleasant conditions await for the first half of next week with highs in the upper 70s