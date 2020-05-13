Police investigate fatal shooting of Kentucky man, child

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a young child.
Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the bodies of 52-year-old Ricky D. McClure and the juvenile were found Tuesday afternoon in a residence in the Brodhead community of Rockcastle County.
Police did not release the relationship between the two or the child’s name. Police said both appeared to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.
Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the shootings appeared to be a murder-suicide.
Police confirmed no charges were filed and no suspects were being sought.
