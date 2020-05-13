Parole officer arrested for second time in another burglary case

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Parole Officer arrested last week in connection to a burglary in Vanderburgh County has now facing charges in Warrick County.
According to a new probable cause affidavit for Michael Dodge, he admitted to taking part in another burglary during his interview in Vanderburgh County.
The affidavit shows Dodge found out a woman was smuggling drugs into the Miami Correctional Facility, which is north of Kokomo in Indiana.
The woman was arrested in that case in October.
The affidavit shows Dodge and an officer with Indiana State Police executed a search warrant at the woman’s home in Warrick County.
It shows he first lied about ever going back to the home, but later returned with another suspect dressed like an officer.
The affidavit shows the two were looking for a bag that was supposed to have a lot of money, and got in by mentioning the search warrant that was by then expired.
A warrant was issued late last week for Dodge, just a few days after he bonded out of the Vanderburgh County Jail.
He was booked into the Warrick County Jail on Tuesday.
We have requested a new mug shot.
