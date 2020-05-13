OPD investigating shooting that left 1 injured

May 13, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:05 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

OPD says officers were called to West Fourth Street and Castlen Street around 1:10 Tuesday morning.

Officers say they found a 37-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital with what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with any information should call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

