Officers: 2 juveniles in custody after allegedly threatening victims with gun before stealing bikes

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two juveniles in Henderson were taken into custody after a reported robbery on Tuesday.
Officers with the Henderson Police Department say they were dispatch to Algonquins in reference to the robbery. When they arrived, they were told that two juveniles were assaulted and threatened with a gun before their bikes were stolen.
Officers say the alleged robbery happened in the parking lot behind Rural King. They say both victims had visible injuries.
According to the press release, the two suspects were identified as juveniles, and the victims’ bikes were found at the suspect’s home.
Officers say the suspects told the victims they had a gun but didn’t actually have one.
The juvenile suspects where taken into custody.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.