New COVID-19 testing site opens in Posey County

POSEY Co., Ind. (WFIE) -A new testing site for COVID-19 is now open in Posey County. It’s located at the Wilson Community Center directly off of Highway 69 and North of Smith School Road.
The testing site is by appointment only, and there is no cost to get tested.
It’s giving the community a sense of security. Susan Reynolds is one of the many getting tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
“We have grandchildren that we would like to see and they’re from out of state," Reynolds said. "So we want to make sure we’re safe.”
The testing is something the health department says will help this rural community.
“We had minimal testing before," Posey County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Donnie Martin said. "Since we don’t have a hospital, if someone was going to be tested, they would go to Evansville or into Vanderburgh County.”
Testing is available to anyone living in Indiana.
“They make an appointment and get a number," Martin explained. "They’ll get that number and photo ID here. Then they’ll be allowed in the building one at a time.”
Employees inside the testing site tell us the testing is something they are thankful to be doing in the community.
“We’re doing this for the numbers, we’re doing this to figure out how to control the virus and to make everybody’s lives better,” EOA or Events Oversight for the testing site Mersadys Mason said.
Employees tell us they hope to test more than 100 people at the site daily.
“They’re hoping that we average around 12 an hour,” Mason said.
The location was selected as one of 50 OptumServe sites in the State.
“Since we haven’t had a whole lot of testing in Posey County, with these folks coming in and doing the testing for us, it’s going to give us a broader spectrum of what the pandemic looks like in our county,” Martin said.
Testing will be happening for at least 30 days but possibly longer, depending on the need.
To schedule an appointment, you can call 1-888-634-1116 or visit this website.
