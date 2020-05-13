Murray State issues meal plan credits for students, anticipates 2020 fall semester return

MURRAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Murray State University released a bit of good news in regard to its students on Wednesday.
The University posted on its Facebook page to let students know that credits have been issued on their accounts for a prorated portion of money spent on spring flex dollars and meal plans.
In the social media post, university officials also said they are anticipating for students to return to campus this fall for a traditional semester.
You can read the full statement below:
