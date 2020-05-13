2 men arrested after shooting at officers during chase

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested after shooting at Greenville officers during a chase Tuesday.
Police say it started around noon Tuesday on Lovell Drive when the chief tried to pull over the driver, Connis Denny, for not having a license.
Police say Denny took off and rammed a cruiser while officers were trying to stop him. They say the passenger, Jesse Neal, also opened his door and fired at police.
They say Neal then threw the gun and some meth out the window.
Both were arrested in a parking lot in Nortonville.
Greenville police say bullet holes were found in the chief’s cruiser.
Denny and Neal are facing numerous charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.
