Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has criticized organizers of protests taking aim at the pace of business reopenings in Kentucky. Beshear said Tuesday that the organizers risk spreading the coronavirus outbreak by flouting health guidelines. And he says they sent a “message of hate" with the display of Confederate flags at their rallies. His criticism comes as some protesters are suing him. They claim his pandemic measures are infringing on their right to protest at the state Capitol. The four men are asking a federal judge to strike down orders that keep protesters away from Capitol grounds.