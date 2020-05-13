Hopkins Co. utilizing ‘voting truck’ for KY primary election

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Voters in Hopkins County will have a new way to cast their ballot in the 2020 election.
County Clerk Keenan Cloern told 14 News that she’s had the idea of mobile voting units for years now. However, this idea only came to fruition after the recent recommendations to keep voters and precinct officers safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a 10-day period, Cloern says the mobile unit will be mobilized from city to city, starting and ending in Madisonville.
Cloern also says the Hopkins County Clerk’s Facebook page, newspapers and radio stations will all provide updates on where the truck will be each day. She says her goal is to recreate the feel of hometown voting with safety procedures in place.
“There are many different methods that we are going to see for this primary election with voting," Cloern said. "In Hopkins County, we are going to have a mobile unit truck. They can make an appointment and come into the (Hopkins County Clerk’s Office) where we’ll keep social distancing. It’s a no excuse, mail-in absentee ballot, so if someone wants to not even ever leave their home, that can also be an option for them.”
Cloern says another option will be a centralized polling location on Election Day. For residents who plan on using the mobile unit, voting starts on May 20.
