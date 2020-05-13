Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Offensive lineman Danny Pinter has become the first of Indianapolis' nine draft picks to sign his rookie contract. The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Ball State alum was selected in the fifth round last month, No. 149 overall. Pinter played high school and college football in Indiana and now will have a chance to play in the NFL with his home-state team. Pinter signed a four-year deal worth roughly $3.6 million.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue could be losing a second key player in a month after guard Nojel Eastern entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Eastern was the Boilermakers' top defensive player last year while scoring 4.9 points and averaging 4.0 rebounds. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The move comes after Eastern first submitted his name as early entry candidate for the NBA draft. Center Matt Haarms left the program earlier this year and announced in April he would play next season at Brigham Young.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime NFL assistant coach John Teerlinck has died. He was 69. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the announcement in a Twitter post Sunday night. Team officials confirmed it was from Irsay's account. Teerlinck spent 24 seasons coaching NFL defensive linemen, the last 12 with the Indianapolis Colts, and developed a reputation as one of the top pass-rushing coaches in league history. Hall of Famers Chris Doleman, John Randle and Kevin Greene were among Teerlinck's top pupils. In Indianapolis, he put together one of the league's most dynamic pass-rushing duos with Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney. Teerlinck won three Super Bowls as an assistant after playing two seasons with the San Diego Chargers.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Clemson’s most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom. The Tigers' 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. Scores are based on academic eligibility, retention rates and degrees that are earned. Programs that produce a perfect score of 1,000 and those finishing among the top 10% of teams in their sport are honored by the NCAA. The other national championship teams to make the list were Colorado in women’s cross country, Columbia in men’s and women’s fencing, Oklahoma in women’s gymnastics, Stanford in men’s golf and women’s water polo, Stephen F. Austin in bowling, Texas in men’s tennis and UCLA in beach volleyball.